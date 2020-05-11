Mother's Day outrage: Woman seen driving over graves at Texas veterans cemetery

A minivan driver looking to avoid traffic inside Houston National Cemetery on Mother’s Day was captured in a shocking video running over the gravestones of military veterans.

It happened on Sunday following a flyover from the Lone Star Flight Museum to commemorate the 75th anniversary of VE Day – the end of World War II in Europe.

Constable Mark Herman says his precinct received a call about a woman who was driving over graves of Veterans at the Houston National Cemetery.

Upon deputies arriving, a video revealed that after the event ended, the female driver in a red SUV

attempted to leave but was stuck in a traffic jam.

She then decided to drive over graves to exit the parking lot.

In the video, you hear the onlookers in disbelief at the woman's actions.

"What the hell," the man recording says. "Oh, this is so disrespectful."

A woman in the background says she can't bear to watch the woman drive over headstones.

Officials say damages are estimated at approximately $1,000.00.

"Constable Deputies are thoroughly investigating the case and are in the process of identifying a possible

suspect. If you have any information regarding this case, you are urged to contact our dispatch or your local

law enforcement."