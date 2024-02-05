Mother of 14-year-old student says he got enough THC at school to put him in the hospital for 3 days

14-year-old Jayden Lucas had only been enrolled at Moorhead Junior High in Conroe for 28 days.

He left there last Thursday morning in an ambulance.

SUGGESTED: 104 Houston grocery store workers owed $406,000 in overtime

"He might look like your average 14-year-old. But he doesn't process what your average 14-year-old processes," said Jayden's mother Jessica Murray.

She describes her son as mentally and developmentally delayed.

"The second week he was there, kids were throwing food at him in the cafeteria," Murray said.

She says last Thursday, she dropped Jayden off at the school at 7:15 a.m., and at 8:45 a.m., she got a call from the school.

"That my son was found outside nonresponsive, pale white, vomiting, and I need to get to the school immediately," said Murray.

She says two ambulances and seven paramedics were at the school when she showed up,

"I had to yell his name three times just to get a mumbled word," Murray said.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

She says school officials told her at least one student gave Jayden homemade THC gummiest, and had him use a blinker, which is a marijuana-filled vape.

"They were peer pressuring me a lot, so I tried it," Jayden said.

"They were laughing at him all through the school," said Murray. "He's vomiting everywhere, stumbling. No adult noticed him inside the school in that condition? And then he walked out of both double doors in front of the front office outside, where he's found 11 to 14 minutes later."

"It made me feel like I puked up all my body weight," said Jayden.

He spent three days in the hospital.

His mother says the principal and vice principal have given her conflicting stories about how many students were involved and if disciplinary action was taken.

It doesn't appear other parents were told about the ambulances and apparent drug use at the junior high.

"He can't go back to that school, because he's just a target for these kids," Murray said,

When we asked Conroe ISD for a response, we were told, "Due to student privacy laws we are unable to comment."