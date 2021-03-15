Most bizarre, shocking murder Houston area has seen in recent memory still unsolved

"I’ve waited to do this for a long time because I do think it’s important that people see she has a mother and she was loved by all of us," said Rosemary Nulle.

This marks the first time Nulle has done a TV interview about the murder of her 29-year-old daughter Elizabeth Barraza.

"Maybe I can reach out to somebody who knows something and they can see my pain and will actually come forward," she said.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office has conducted an exhaustive investigation, but still no arrests.

"We don’t know who did this and we don’t know why they did it," Nulle said.

It happened January 25, 2019, at Barraza’s home at 8623 Cedarwalk Drive in Tomball.

"That morning Liz Barraza was setting up a garage sale," said Harris County Detective Wallace Wyatt.

That’s when a Nissan Frontier 4-door truck pulls up.

"This person is wearing what I’m calling go-go boots and maybe a Moo-moo dress and a wig possibly or it’s a female, we’re not sure," Wyatt said. "Person shoots her three times, steps up, and shoots her again. Kind or runs or trots back to the truck and drives off."

"This monster, this coward, this horrendous excuse for a human being, drives back by two minutes later to make sure she’s dead," said Barraza’s father Bob Nulle.

"I think we are all haunted by it," said Rosemary Nulle. "Her friends are haunted by it, our families are haunted by it."

There is no rhyme or reason to the cold blooded killing, but someone out there knows something.

A $20,000 reward is now being offered.

If you know anything, you’re asked to call Houston Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.