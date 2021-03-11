More school staff get COVID-19 vaccines, some restaurant workers feel exposed and conflicted

It was this time last year when Joseph Huttenhoff, a science teacher with Harmony Public Schools, last saw most of his students in person.

They left for Spring break, and never come back.

"I'm doing about 5 hours of zoom classes a day and at least another hour of tutorials on top of that," Huttenhoff told FOX 26.

But, he hopes he is one step closer to seeing them again. On Thursday, he got his first dose of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine.

"I'm actually relieved that I don't have to go looking for it anymore," Huttenhoff said happily.

Harmony Public Schools partnered with HEB Pharmacy to vaccinate teachers and staff in the Houston area from its central office.

Last week, the Department of State Health Services announced school and daycare workers were now eligible.

The charter school got the ball rolling, and has already vaccinated a quarter of its Houston area employees.

"It's a huge relief, can't wait for the second one!" said Luis Martinez, support staff with Harmony Public Schools.

Starting Monday, people over 50 are eligible for the vaccine in Texas.

Texas DSHS added them to the priority list this week.

Younger foodservice and restaurant workers like Matthew Gibbs are still waiting their turn.

"I understand, like in the broader sense, it's better for the most vulnerable to get it because I know I have the less chance of getting the most severe symptoms," Gibbs noted.

However, he feels conflicted and exposed especially after Governor Abbott ended COVID-19 restrictions.

He is a college student and does not have a chronic illness but he is afraid he could infect the most vulnerable in his family.

"I'm definitely more afraid because, not necessarily for myself, but for my mom because she's immunocompromised," Gibbs explained.

The Texas Restaurant Association says restaurant workers are not officially part of the state's priority group.

However, they're advocating for them to move up on the list.

With more than 1 million Texans employed in foodservice, the association says they make up about a tenth of the state's workforce.

