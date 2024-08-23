More people appear to be blurring their homes on Google Maps to promote security.

A popular online tool that a lot of us use is seen, by some, as a potential invitation, for crooks. A growing number of people are trying to blur their existence on Google Maps.

While burglary cases have trended down, concern about 'crime' has not and some seem to think you can't steal what you can't see.

Houston tech expert Juan Guevarra Torres thinks the idea of blurring a Google Maps image of your home offers a false sense of security.

"I understand the concern; I understand where they're coming from, but I don't think it does any good, at all."

That hasn't stopped people from doing it. Wander through any neighborhood, and there's a good chance of finding homes that have been blurred from potentially prying eyes.

Google doesn't say how many have done it, but it seems like there are a lot. The technology is similar to automatic-filters used by the online giant to obscure faces and license plates. The difference with homes is that it's a request. that's simple to do.

To blur your home, find your property on Street View and click 'Report a Problem', located in the lower right corner of the screen. A new page will appear with an offer to 'blur' an image. You will have to provide an email address, and Google will consider the request.

Some authorities believe the move may have the opposite effect, and draw attention, instead.

"When you're looking at Google Maps, especially Street View, and you find a blurry picture, I believe most people will be curious to see what is behind what is blurred," says Guevarra Torres.

Nationally, the Department of Justice reports just over half a percent of homes were burglarized in 2021, the lowest number they've tracked since the early 1990's. But, while people, seemingly, blur their images to be proactive, cameras and security systems may be larger deterrents.

A final warning from Google: Once a property is blurred, that change is permanent.