Brett Michael Detamore, the man who disappeared but was found days later in 2023 in what police believed to be a ‘pre-planned’ disappearance, has admitted to wire fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Court records state Detamore pleaded guilty to wire fraud in a scheme that involved misusing construction funds for personal use.

PREVIOUS STORY: West U developer, who went missing in 2023 and later found, now facing federal wire fraud charges

Detamore, who operated as a custom home builder under Detamore Development LLC, admitted to defrauding at least $1.5 million intended for the construction of probate residences, officials say.

He submitted false and fraudulent invoices to banks that held construction loans for single-family homes he was contracted to build. These invoices led the banks to release funds into accounts controlled by Detamore, which he then diverted for his personal benefit.

As part of his plea deal, Detamore agreed to forfeit the $1.5 million he unlawfully obtained.

He will be sentenced by U.S. District Judge George C. Hanks on Nov. 5, where he could face up to 20 years in federal prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and full restitution to the affected homeowners.