West U developer, who went missing in 2023 and later found, now facing federal wire fraud charges

Brett Detamore, the man who disappeared but was found days later in 2023, is now facing federal charges.

As FOX 26 reported in 2023, Detamore's pickup truck was found burned at Bear Creek Pioneer's Park in West Houston.

According to the U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani, Detamore is set to make his initial appearance in federal court on August 12.

Officials said Detamore operated as a custom home builder under Detamore Development LLC.

The charges allege he fraudulently obtained at least $1.5 million for his personal use by misusing funds intended for the construction of private residences.

A release stated that Detamore allegedly submitted false and fraudulent invoices to banks holding construction loans for single-family residences he had been contracted to build. The false invoices caused the banks to send funds to bank accounts Detamore controlled, according to the allegations. Detamore then allegedly used the funds for his personal benefit.

If convicted, Detamore faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine as well as full restitution to the victim's homeowners.