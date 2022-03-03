Expand / Collapse search

More Houston Police Officers are being put on the street to combat the increase in crime

Houston now has a few dozen more police officers for the Houston Police Department, and with the rise in crime, they are certainly needed.

"Today has been a pretty amazing moment for me," smiles new HPD Officer David Johnson who is the President of this graduating Cadet Class #252. 

FOX 26 Anchor Jonathan Martin talks with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner about Houston's $44 million initiative to fight crime.

There were lots of cheers and tears when the cadets crossed the stage at the Houston Police Academy becoming rookie officers. 

They achieved a personal goal that is expected to benefit the entire city as Houston tries to turn the increase in crime in the opposite direction.

"We need more boots on the ground," says Houston Police Officer Union (HPOU) President Doug Griffith. "The mayor has committed to six classes a year." 

Residents in Houston's Third Ward are tired of the rise in crime. So they gathered together for the "No More Crime" event at Good Hope Church put on by a resident.

"We do have one or two persons a month that come in, especially the young officers who say this just isn’t for me, but we also have a lot of young officers, my nephew's a police officer, my cousin's a police officer," adds HPOU Executive Director Ray Hunt. "They’re both very young, and they still like to get out there and put bad guys in jail."

21-year-old Graduating Cadet Vanessa Ramirez says she wants to do the same. 

"You know the crime is out there, and I want to be a change," she explained. "I think it concerns everybody. Everybody wants to go home to their families". 

Moments after three officers with the Houston Police Department were shot near downtown Thursday, Chief Troy Finner voiced his frustration with the number of gun violence during a press conference that very evening.

Why do these cadets want to protect and serve even in this climate of increased crime? 

"I feel like it’s needed. A lot of people don’t want to do these things and I feel like this is the time when people have to step up." Officer Johnson adds.

"When I looked out at these 61 officers I saw the diversity of the city of Houston on full display." says Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. 

Although murder rates were high in 2021, they weren't nearly as high as they were in 1981 and 1991. Those numbers were in the 700 range! Two former Houston PD officers are on the Factor to talk about what worked back then to quell the numbers and give their take on current crime initiatives.

This new class comes as the police union and city reach a 3 year, $125-million contract that comes with police pay raises.

"The first year they’ll be getting added pay of 4%. The second year will be 3% and the third will be 3.5%." explains the mayor. The contract still has to be voted on and approved by Houston City Council.