The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office needs your help locating a missing and endangered 16-year-old.

Authorities are searching for 16-year-old Drayven Harden.

Drayven was last seen Thursday at his home near the 25700 block of Glen Loch Drive in the Timberlakes Subdivision.

Drayven is 5'5" tall, 140 pounds, with brown eyes and light brown hair.

Drayven Harden

He was last seen wearing black pants, a black hoodie, and a black backpack.

Officials say Drayven takes medication and has high-functioning Autism.

If you know the whereabouts of or have any information on where Drayven is, contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at (936) 760-5800, option 3, and refer to case #24A293768.