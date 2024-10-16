The Brief Residents of Cloverleaf are facing Halloween decoration thefts, with multiple homes targeted. Despite the losses, the community remains determined to celebrate the holidays, undeterred by the thefts. Surveillance footage has captured the thieves in action, and residents are calling on authorities to take action against the perpetrators.



Alma and Javier Bilbao's surveillance system captured footage of the theft in action. The Bilbao's are warning these perpetrators that their actions are not going unnoticed. Bilbao stresses that while the decorations can be taken, the community's watchful eyes and mutual support are stronger than ever.

"Stop doing it because we have cameras, people that support us take care of us, and we are taking care of our neighbors," Alma Bilbao said.

"It’s a feeling of frustration, of helplessness, and it’s just … you work to have things and someone feels entitled to your things and there’s nothing you can do and authorities don’t follow up and do nothing about it," Javier Bilbao said.

The surveillance video that caught the thieves in the act depicts the decorations being deflated and carried off—a sight that has become all too common in the area. The loss has not only impacted them, but also their neighbor, Greg, who every year ensures that his decorations light up the neighborhood.

Greg highlighted the financial burden, with decorations costing between $40 and $150, depending on their size and functionality.

However, he clarified, "For them to come and take away a little bit of our holiday joy and giving out, it’s just wrong. The price that we pay for these things does not compare to what we want to try and project for the community and the kids. It’s the holidays. Starting right now through Christmas."

The Bilbao's have reached out to local authorities following the theft, yet no action has reportedly been taken.

Regardless, Greg and the Bilbao's firmly state they will proceed with their holiday traditions, declaring, "They keep taking our stuff, but it’s not going to destroy our spirit and what we like to do as families and how we want to celebrate the holidays." Greg said.