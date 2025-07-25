Conroe man arrested following chase from Montgomery to San Jacinto counties

The Brief Raul Alcantaria was allegedly wanted for Online Solicitation of a Minor. The suspect led officials on a chase from New Caney to Shepherd. The suspect was arrested following a car chase, an exchange of gunfire, and a foot chase.



A wanted man from Conroe was arrested after allegedly leading deputies on a chase through three counties on Friday.

Multi-county car chase: Conroe man arrested

What we know:

Raul Alcantaria was initially wanted for online solicitation of a minor, according to Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Kenneth Hayden.

Officials say the chase started after the suspect fled from authorities near a movie theater in New Caney.

The car chase went through Precinct 4, Precinct 3, and back to Precinct 4 before going through Liberty County and reaching San Jacinto County. Constable Hayden says the car crash came to a dead end on Redbud Lane in Shepherd.

Allegedly, Alcantaria shot at deputies while getting out of the vehicle. A deputy from outside Montgomery County returned fire. Neither person was reported injured.

The chase then continued on foot, but a drone team with Liberty County authorities found the suspect hiding in the woods. Alcantaria was taken into custody without further incident.

(Courtesy: Montgomery County Pct 4 Constable Kenneth "Rowdy" Hayden)

According to Constable Hayden, Alcantaria now faces the following charges in Montgomery County:

Online Solicitation of a Minor (Felony – $500,000 bond)

2 counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon (Felony)

Evading Arrest in a Motor Vehicle (Felony)

An active Montgomery County warrant for Failure to Appear – original charge: Assault Family Violence (Misd.)

More charges are expected from Liberty and San Jacinto counties.

What we don't know:

There is no information on the initial solicitation charge.