Montgomery County house fire latest in string of possible lightning-caused blazes

The Brief A house fire in The Woodlands was possibly caused by a lightning strike from a nearby pine tree. This is the latest in a string of residential fires believed to have been caused by lightning. No one was injured in the incident, and the fire was contained to the attic and walls.



A residential fire in the Walden community of Montgomery County is the latest in a string of those believed to have been caused by lightning strikes.

What we know:

The Montgomery County Fire Department's crews arrived at the scene around 8 a.m. Tuesday, and were assisted by the Conroe Fire Department.

The lightning hit a pine tree near a home in the Walden community, before making its way into the residence.

According to the release, the lightning strike started a "stubborn" fire in the attic and walls of the home.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Dig deeper:

This fire is the latest in an apparent string of fires potentially caused by lightning strikes in the greater Houston area.

Over the weekend, two house fires in the same day were both believed to have been lightning-related.

Two others earlier in the week, one at an apartment complex in Spring and another at a home in North Harris County, were also believed to have been lightning caused.

What to do if lightning strikes your home

What you can do:

The Montgomery County Fire Marshal's Office included a list of things to keep in mind if you find yourself in a similar situation:

Ensure everyone is safe: Check for injuries and seek medical help if needed.

Call 911 if you see visible flames or smell smoke. Keep in mind that lightning can cause hidden fires in attics or walls.

Look for signs of fire or damage: Check for smoke, charred electrical outlets, or heat in the attic.

Contact your insurance company: They will guide you through the claims process.

Call a qualified electrician: They can inspect and repair any electrical damage.

Document the damage: Take photos or videos of the damage for your insurance claim.