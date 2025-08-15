The Brief A house fire ignited in north Harris County on Friday. The fire may have been caused by a lightning strike.



Crews were battling a house fire on Friday that may have been caused by a lightning strike, officials say.

North Harris County house fire

What we know:

The fire was reported in the 6800 block of Antique Cedar Lane, in far north Harris County.

The Spring Fire Department and The Woodlands Fire Department responded to the scene.

Flames were coming out of the roof of the home, and firefighters used a ladder truck to battle the blaze.

According to the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office, the fire ignited after a lightning strike.

No injuries have been reported.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear if anyone was in the house at the time of the fire.

The fire marshal’s office will confirm the cause of the fire.