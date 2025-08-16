2 house fires in The Woodlands possibly caused by lightning strikes
THE WOODLANDS, Texas - The Woodlands Fire Department responded to two house fires Saturday afternoon that were possibly caused by lightning strikes.
The fires mark the third and fourth possible lightning-caused structure fires in the area since Friday.
The Woodlands house fires
Possible lightning strike house fire in The Woodlands
What we know:
The Woodlands Fire Department was dispatched to Rumple Creek in the village of Cochrans Crossing for the first house fire around 12:40 p.m., they said.
It was reported that the fire began as a result of a lightning strike.
Firefighters extinguished the fire after entering the garage, where heavy smoke was emanating upon arrival. The rest of the home was lightly damaged by smoke, they said.
The second fire occurred several streets over on West Lost Pond Circle, where a wall-smoldering fire had happened in the attic.
The department said this fire was also reported as caused by a lightning strike.
What we don't know:
Whether lightning was the definite cause of the fires has not been confirmed.
Houston-area lightning strike fires
Dig deeper:
Saturday's fires are the third and fourth believed to have been caused by lightning since Friday.
In Spring, an apartment complex caught fire, possibly due to lightning, and was extinguished on Friday.
Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office
The same day, a house fire in North Harris County was extinguished that was also believed to have been caused by lightning.
The Source: Information in this report came from The Woodlands Fire Department and previous FOX 26 reporting.