North Harris County: Apartment fire possibly caused by lightning strike; units damaged

The Brief Authorities have closed off Hirschfield Road near Aldine Westfield Road. One resident was treated at the scene, and four units were damaged. Officials say a lightning strike may have caused the fire.



Four apartments were damaged in the Spring area following a fire that may have been caused by a lightning strike.

Spring apartment fire possibly caused by lightning strike

What we know:

The fire happened at an apartment complex on Hirschfield Road near Aldine Westfield Road. That area is currently closed off.

The fire has since been put out.

(Photo courtesy: Spring Fire Department)

Spring Fire officials say one person was treated by medics at the scene, and four units were damaged by the fire.

The Red Cross has been called to help residents who have been displaced.

What we don't know:

Officials tell FOX 26 that the fire may have been caused by a lightning strike, but that hasn't been confirmed at this time.

There is no information on the condition of the resident who was treated.