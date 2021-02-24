Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough pleads guilty to DWI

article

Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough pleaded guilty to a Driving While Intoxicated charge on Wednesday.

His conviction for the Class B Misdemeanor includes a 90-day driver’s license suspension and the maximum $2,000 fine.

Judge Keough was also required to pay court costs.

The conviction is in connection with a September 10, 2020 three-vehicle crash involving a Montgomery County deputy constable and a third driver in The Woodlands.

The original affidavit stated that Keough didn’t have his normal mental or physical faculties while operating his motor vehicle due to his ingestion of Ambien.

Keough posted a Facebook video message saying that "there was no alcohol present and there was no illegal substances at the time of the crash."

Keough stated that the amount of his prescribed sleep aid was "within normal levels."