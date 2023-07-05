Montgomery County crime: Married couple found dead in home identified, murder-suicide suspected

article

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office has released new details after a married couple was found dead inside a home in Conroe.

According to authorities, 74-year-old Ilias Karamanolis, and 76-year-old Maria Paragios, were found dead inside a home in the 17100 block of Spindle Oaks Drive on Tuesday.

Officials said their investigations indicate that this is a murder-suicide with Paragios being the victim in the case.

Authorities said, "Our thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones at this difficult time."