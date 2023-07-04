Montgomery County crime: Married couple found dead inside home, authorities say

article

An investigation is underway after a married couple was found dead inside a home in Montgomery County on Tuesday afternoon.

Details are limited, but authorities said they were called out to the 17100 block of Spindle Oaks Drive in Conroe for a welfare check.

When deputies arrived, they found a man and woman both in a decomposition state.

Officials said the two people were said to be a married couple.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, officials said.

The victim's names have not been released pending notification of next of kin.

