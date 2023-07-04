Montgomery County crime: Married couple found dead inside home, authorities say
CONROE, Texas - An investigation is underway after a married couple was found dead inside a home in Montgomery County on Tuesday afternoon.
Details are limited, but authorities said they were called out to the 17100 block of Spindle Oaks Drive in Conroe for a welfare check.
When deputies arrived, they found a man and woman both in a decomposition state.
Officials said the two people were said to be a married couple.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing, officials said.
The victim's names have not been released pending notification of next of kin.
