Expand / Collapse search

Montgomery County crime: Married couple found dead inside home, authorities say

By
Published 
Conroe
FOX 26 Houston
Police lights are pictured in an undated file image. article

Police lights are pictured in an undated file image.

CONROE, Texas - An investigation is underway after a married couple was found dead inside a home in Montgomery County on Tuesday afternoon. 

Details are limited, but authorities said they were called out to the 17100 block of Spindle Oaks Drive in Conroe for a welfare check. 

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

When deputies arrived, they found a man and woman both in a decomposition state. 

Officials said the two people were said to be a married couple. 

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, officials said. 

The victim's names have not been released pending notification of next of kin. 

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the latest information. 