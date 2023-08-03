A pursuit that began in The Woodlands ended in a deadly crash Wednesday night, authorities say.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office say the incident began when deputies responded to a disturbance in the 1500 block of Lake Robbins Drive around 9 p.m.

When deputies arrived, officials say they saw the male involved drive away at a high rate of speed.

The sheriff’s office says deputies tried to stop the vehicle, when the driver lost control of the vehicle and left the roadway.

He crashed on the embankment of the Woodlands Parkway Bridge and was ejected from the vehicle. He did not survive his injuries.

Authorities say he was the only occupant in the vehicle.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office homicide and violent crimes detectives, crime scene investigators and Texas DPS responded to the scene for the investigation.