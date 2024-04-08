A man is facing charges after his 18-month-old baby overdosed in New Caney last month, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says.

Authorities say 28-year-old Chase May has been charged with endangering a child as well as manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance.

The charges come after a welfare check at a home in the 20300 block of Melba Street on March 13.

The sheriff’s office says deputies learned that the 18-month-old child’s mother had found the baby unresponsive.

Medics determined that the baby had overdosed on an unknown substance, the sheriff’s office says. The child was taken to the hospital to receive medical care. The child was later released from the hospital and into CPS care.

According to the sheriff’s office, Narcotics Enforcement Team’s investigation resulted in a warrant being issued for May for felony endangering a child. He was taken into custody in Houston on April 5 and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.