article

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office needs your help locating a missing man.

Authorities are looking for 65-year-old Kenneth Turner.

SUGGESTED: Cypress area man murdered his mother inside her home after heated argument

Turner was last seen on May 27.

Turner is described as a white male, 5'10" tall, 225 pounds, with blue eyes and gray hair.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Officials said Turner may be driving a 2005 White Ford Explorer bearing Texas Disabled Person License Plate IJNWN, which could be pulling a 10-15 foot double-axle camper trailer.

Authorities said Turner could be in the Channelview area.

If you have seen Turner or know where he is, contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at (936) 760-5800, option 3, and reference case #23A177506.