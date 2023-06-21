Two years after murdering his mother, a Houston man has received his prison sentence, says Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg.

Robert A. Barnes, 37, was sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to murdering his mother, Lucila Rosita Barnes, and subsequently dismembering her body in an attempt to evade detection. The sentencing was given on Monday after victim impact statements from family members.

"Domestic violence takes many forms, and it is an absolute tragedy that an argument led to the fatal shooting of the beloved member of a large extended family," Ogg said. "We were able to get justice for this woman and her family."

SUGGESTED: Missing Titanic sub: Coast Guard calling in more ships after 'underwater noises' heard

According to the release, on Oct. 20, 2021, Barnes and his mother lived together in the Cypress area. During a heated argument, Barnes used a 9mm handgun and fired multiple shots at his mother's head, torso, and legs, killing her.

Robert Barnes (Photo courtesy of Harris County District Attorney's Office)

Family members grew concerned when they were unable to reach Lucila Barnes later that day, authorities say. She was preparing for an upcoming out-of-state trip scheduled for the following week. Two family members visited the home and found Barnes displaying suspicious behavior.

RELATED: Colorado County hit-and-run crash: Eagle Lake man killed, Texas DPS searching for driver

They knocked at the front door repeatedly, but when he didn't answer, they walked around the home in an effort to look inside. Barnes came out carrying an assault rifle and told them his mother left for her trip early.

However, the family members were unconvinced and contacted law enforcement to conduct a welfare check.

Harris County sheriff's deputies arrived at the scene to check on the woman and a warrant was obtained to search inside.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Officials say inside the home they discovered a bloody murder scene. They later learned Barnes has dismembered his mother's legs and put her inside a wooden box.

Barnes admitted to the murder in early June in exchange for a 40-year prison term. Per the terms of the sentence, he must serve at least half of the term before becoming eligible for parole.

Furthermore, Barnes is prohibited from appealing the conviction or the imposed sentence.