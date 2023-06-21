Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find the driver responsible for a hit-and-run crash that killed at 50-year-old man in Colorado County.

The crash occurred between 11 p.m. Saturday and 12:15 a.m. Sunday on FM 3013 near FM 1093.

Pieces of the vehicle believed to be involved in the crash. (Photo: Texas Department of Public Safety)

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Alejandro Madrid-Juarez, 50, of Eagle Lake, was walking northeast when he was struck by an SUV.

Based on evidence recovered at the scene, authorities believe the vehicle was likely a Ford SUV. Texas DPS released photos of pieces of the SUV’s front grill and bumper, and says the vehicle likely has significant damage to the front and passenger side.

Texas DPS says the driver did not stop to render aid and is wanted for questioning.

Authorities are encouraging anyone with information, including auto body shop owners and employees, to call the Texas DPS Houston Regional Office at (281)517-1300.