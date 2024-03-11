The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office needs your help locating a missing person.

Authorities are searching for 50-year-old Homer Poindexter.

Poindexter was last seen on March 2 leaving Denny's restaurant near the 23400 block of Highway 242 in New Caney.

Poindexter is a white male, 6'1" tall, 300 pounds, with blue eyes and hazel hair.

Officials said Poindexter left the restaurant in a 2008 tan Toyota Sienna van with a black front bumper bearing Texas license plate TPB2682, which was last seen near the Cypress Station area later that same day.

Authorities stated Homer has an intellectual disability and has several medical conditions which require medication.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Poindexter, contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at (936) 760-5800, option 3, and refer to case #24A066955.