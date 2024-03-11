As the excitement of rodeo season fills the air in Houston, it's common to see pedicabs ferrying patrons from remote parking spots to the NRG stadium. However, not all of these pedicabs are operating legally, posing potential risks for passengers.

"A $20 or $30 ride from your parking spot to an event venue could end up costing much more if there is an accident involving an unpermitted pedicab, and you are stuck with medical bills," City of Houston Regulatory Permitting Deputy Director Kathryn Bruning said.

Houston's Regulatory Permitting Division wants rodeo patrons to ensure that the pedicab they choose is properly permitted before hopping on board. Here are some easy steps for patrons to follow before accepting a pedicab ride:

Check for the Yellow Sticker: Before hopping on a pedicab, look for the distinctive yellow certification decal on the seat post. This ensures that the vehicle is operating legally and is in compliance with city regulations.

Ask for Proof of Permit: If you don't see the yellow sticker, politely ask the operator for proof of permit. Legitimate pedicab operators will readily provide the necessary documentation to reassure passengers.

Decline Unpermitted Rides: If the pedicab lacks the certification decal or the operator cannot provide proof of permit, it's advisable to decline the service. Riding in an unpermitted vehicle may pose risks, including potential issues with insurance coverage.

To crack down on illegal operators, the city can issue citations and fines of up to $500 for pedicabs without a valid permit.

For pedicab operators seeking information on obtaining a permit, inquiries can be directed to araregulatorypermitting@houstontx.gov or by calling Regulatory Permitting at 832-394-8801.



