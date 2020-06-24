Montgomery County authorities continue to combat child exploitation amid COVID-19

Montgomery County authorities are remaining diligent in fighting child exploitation, according to a release.

Taskforce members with Houston Metro-Internet Crimes Against Children, or ICAC, who are working in Montgomery County, have filed 22 cases involving crimes against children.

Below is a list of cases filed:

Conroe Police Department

– Online Solicitation of a Minor - Matthew Bryan Rice

– Online Solicitation of a Minor – Adam Moreno-Chavez

– Online Solicitation of a Minor – David Christian

– Online Solicitation of a Minor – Makai Escayg

Texas Department of Public Safety

– Online Solicitation of a Minor – William Oldham

– Online Solicitation of a Minor – Christopher Lund

Montgomery County Constable Pct. 1

– Promotion of Child Pornography - John Hollingshead III

– Promotion of Child Pornography - Zane Holloway

– Promotion of Child Pornography - David Reed

– Promotion of Child Pornography - Michael Matthews

– Promotion of Child Pornography – Tyson Murdock

– Promotion of Child Pornography - Kevin Courtwright

– Promotion of Child Pornography – Jonathan Fester

– Online Solicitation of a Minor – Justin Hickman

– Online Solicitation of a Minor – David Luguvi

– Promotion of Child Pornography – Lucas Rinehart

– Online Solicitation of a Minor & Promotion of Child Pornography – Jeffrey Lynn Mills

Montgomery County Constable Pct. 2

- Online Solicitation of a Minor - Justin Young

- Online Solicitation of a Minor - David Sims

– Promotion of Child Pornography – Walter Raymond Huddleston

Montgomery County Constable Pct. 3

– Online Solicitation of a Minor - Sergio Perez Ruiz

Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office

– Super Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child – Charles Crowley

Assistant District Attorney Laura Bond said in a release, “Despite the challenges presented by the pandemic, the ICAC team continues to do everything they can to keep our children safe."

Bond said the team rescued children in abusive homes who were made even more vulnerable by the stay-at-home orders.

The task force arrested registered sex offenders who had re-offended, suspects who were promoting images of child sexual abuse.

"In short, the devotion and commitment displayed by the ICAC Taskforce is highly commendable, and we should all be thankful for their work. They really are making a difference in keeping our children safe,” Bond said.

The task force in Montgomery County is made up of Constable Offices for Pct. 1, Pct. 2, Pct. 3, Pct. 4, and Pct. 5, Conroe Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, Department of Homeland Security-Investigations Division, and the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office.