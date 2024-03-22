A man has been charged with five counts of promotion/distribution of child pornography after the execution of a search warrant at a Spring-area home on Thursday, Montgomery County authorities say.

The Montgomery County Pct. 3 Constable’s Office says Gregory Trey Tiller was arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail, where he is being held on a $300,000 bond.

Gregory Tiller (Photo: Montgomery County Pct. 3 Constables Office)

According to the constable’s office, their office executed a residential search warrant on Thursday stemming from a detective’s proactive investigation into the offense of promotion and distribution of child pornography into The Woodlands.

The constable’s office says the investigation found that Tiller was allegedly associated with promoting and possessing thousands of images depicting infant and toddler-aged child sexual assault material.