Montgomery Co. man who fled during 2023 trial found 15 months later, sentenced

A Montgomery County man who removed his ankle monitor and fled the state while on trial for intoxication manslaughter in 2023 has been sentenced after he was found and arrested in South Carolina.

Matthew John Flaskrud, 48, was sentenced to 60 years in prison Thursday after being found guilty in 2023 of intoxication manslaughter in the death of 36-year-old Derrick Hintzman.

Flaskrud went on trial in June 2023 and on the fourth day, he cut off his ankle monitor and fled the state. He remained on the run for 15 months before deputies in Colleton County, South Carolina received a tip that he may be in the area.

Deputies in South Carolina arrested Flaskrud, who gave them a fake name and tried to get bond to be released, in September, the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office said.

Flaskrud was extradited back to Texas.

Prosecutors said Flaskrud and Hintzman were riding motorcycles together in 2022 when Flaskrud crashed into Hintzman while they were entering a parking lot.

Evidence presented at trial showed Flaskrud's blood alcohol concentration was 0.142 at the time of the crash.

Prosecutors said Flaskrud was driving off the side of the road at a high speed and never attempted to slow down or avoid the crash.

Even with Flaskrud fleeing the state, his trial continued, and he was found guilty on June 6, 2023.