Montgomery Co. ends stay home order, deferring to Gov. Abbott's Texas order

The Stay Home, Stop The Spread order for Montgomery County has ended.

County Judge Mark J. Keough announced the end of the order on Friday, hours after Gov. Abbott issued new executive orders to reopen the state economy.

The county's Stay Home, Stop The Spread order was first declared on March 27, and was later extended through May 11.

Judge Keough said in the new order that the county would continue to see an increase in COVID-19 cases, but the increased cases are no longer growing exponentially as previously projected.

At the time of Judge Keough's announcement, the county has seven COVID-19-related deaths and 370 confirmed cases, 100 of which are recovered.

Residents are now urged to adhere to Gov. Greg Abbott's order, which requires residents to practice social distancing until April 30, although that order may be suspended or extended.

Judge Keough's new order prohibits non-essential people from entering facilities like nursing and retirement homes that cater to vulnerable groups like the elderly.

