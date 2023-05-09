Wish you could be your own boss? Want to turn your struggles into success?

On Tuesday's edition of Sullivan’s Smart Sense on the FOX 26 Houston live stream, Heather Sullivan talks with Mignon Francois, a "Mompreneur" who turned her last $5 into a cupcake empire, The Cupcake Collection, while raising six children!

Learn how she got out of debt, launched a business, and her advice to anyone longing to do the same.