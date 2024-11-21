Mobile Home Park residents in NW houston hoping Harris Co can help save their homes.

The Brief Tenants of the Country Road Mobile Home Park are facing eviction due to the owner selling the land, with a meeting held to discuss their options for resisting the move. Frankie Schwarzburg and other tenants are collaborating with the Texas Organizing Project to explore legal avenues for retaining their homes or ensuring the mobile home park remains for future residents. Harris County officials, including Commissioner Rodney Ellis, are exploring ways to assist the affected residents, emphasizing the importance of housing stability and tenant protections.



Tenants from the Country Road Mobile Home Park gathered at 7 pm inside Houston First Church of God to discuss their next steps in the fight to keep their homes.

"So I know legally he can do whatever he wants, but morally it’s wrong," said Frankie Schwarzburg.

Empty lots is a lot of what you’ll see at Country Road Mobile Home Park now, after 53 families quickly went down to less than 40 because the owner decided to sell the land.

Forcing many to get up and go.

"It hurts every time a person leaves, our heart breaks a little more. Our community is breaking apart. You know people who can move are leaving quickly they don’t want to stress and struggle like we are," said Sxhwarzburg.

The owner of the Mobile Home Park originally sent the notice about his wish to sell the land in September, giving tenants until December to leave.

However, the owner has extended that date until April 8th, but many people here are not ready to give up their lot.

Tenants like Frankie Schwarzburg are working with the Texas organizing project to look at laws and regulations to help her and future mobile homeowners.

"We are looking mainly at keeping a trailer park a mobile home park. Maybe if they want to see the first option could be the tenants, give them the opportunity to purchase their land," said Schwarzburg, "If not, it would be good to offer the next buy to demand that it stay a mobile home park,"

The Texas Organizing Project says they hope Harris County can find a way to help country road mobile home tenants.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

"if the owner is not able to help us move them into another area, then we want the country to help move us into another area right now they are still paying rent and utilities and they might not have 20 thousand dollars by April to move into another house or move their mobile homes," said Damaris Gonzalez, community organizer with Texas Organizing Project.

We reached out to Harris County Precinct 1 Commissioner Rodney Ellis, who sent us a statement saying

"Everyone deserves a safe and stable place to call home, which is why Harris County has made historic investments in housing stability, affordability, and tenant protections. My heart goes out to the residents at County Road Park facing an uncertain future in their homes. I'm currently working with county officials to determine what, if anything, we can legally do to help these folks. I would urge the property owner to consider the profound impact this sale will have on the residents who have called this place home for decades. We hope that any decision made will prioritize their well-being and give them the dignity and respect they deserve." – Commissioner Rodney Ellis

We did reach out to the owner of the County Road Mobile Home Park through his attorney per the direction of the residents, but not receive a response by the