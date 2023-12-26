Missouri City man shot while stopped at traffic light by unknown suspect

A Missouri City man was hospitalized after a shooting in southwest Houston.

Around 9:25 a.m., law enforcement received a call about a shooting in the 1300 block of Independence Boulevard in Missouri City.

The victim told officials the shooter, who he didn't know, walked up to his car while he was stopped at a traffic light and shot him in the arm.

Authorities say this was not a road rage incident.

According to police, the man was taken to Ben Taub Hospital in stable condition. His injuries were non-life threatening.

The motive for the shooting is unknown at this time. Officials have not reported if the suspect is in custody.