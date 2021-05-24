Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from TUE 7:00 PM CDT until FRI 11:00 PM CDT, Austin County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County
12
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Brazoria County, Calhoun County, Chambers County, Fort Bend County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 3:48 AM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 2:30 PM CDT until THU 3:00 AM CDT, Colorado County, Jackson County, Wharton County
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 12:42 PM CDT until MON 3:45 PM CDT, Harris County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 11:31 AM CDT, Brazoria County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:52 PM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County
Flood Advisory
from MON 11:14 AM CDT until MON 2:15 PM CDT, Harris County, Montgomery County
Flood Advisory
from MON 11:42 AM CDT until MON 1:45 PM CDT, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County, Galveston County, Harris County
Flash Flood Watch
until MON 9:00 PM CDT, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Grimes County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Harris County, Montgomery County, Waller County, Washington County
Rip Tide Statement
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Galveston Island

Missing woman, 23, last seen Saturday in Houston

Published 
Missing Persons
FOX 26 Houston
article

Morgan Ariana Slape (Photo: Houston Police Department)

HOUSTON - A 23-year-old woman who was reported missing from Houston was last seen on Saturday.

Morgan Ariana Slape reportedly left the 1600 block of Fannin Street in an unknown direction of travel.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Slape is 5’2" tall, 220 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair.

It is unknown what she was last wearing.

Anyone with information on Slape’s whereabouts can contact the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at (832)394-1840.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP