Missing woman, 23, last seen Saturday in Houston
article
HOUSTON - A 23-year-old woman who was reported missing from Houston was last seen on Saturday.
Morgan Ariana Slape reportedly left the 1600 block of Fannin Street in an unknown direction of travel.
SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS
Slape is 5’2" tall, 220 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair.
It is unknown what she was last wearing.
Anyone with information on Slape’s whereabouts can contact the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at (832)394-1840.
Advertisement