Missing teen last seen in Tomball on Friday

A missing teen was last seen in Tomball last week.

Elizabeth Labeaf, 14, was seen in the 18800 block of Meadow Lane at 10 p.m. on June 18.

Elizabeth is believed to have been wearing a black shirt with "PRIDE 2021" on the chest.

Elizabeth is 5’6" tall, 220 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Elizabeth's whereabouts can contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit at 713-755-7427 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

