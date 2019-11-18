Missing Montgomery woman, 23, was driving to Arkansas but never arrived

article

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a 23-year-old woman who was traveling to Arkansas but never arrived at her destination.

According to deputies, Alexandra Nowlin, 23, left her home in Montgomery, Texas, on November 8 with the intention of traveling to Arkansas, but she did not arrive. She was driving a white 2012 Hyundai Sonata.

Her current whereabouts are unknown.

Alexandra is 5’3” tall, 170 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800.