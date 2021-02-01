Missing man, 68, with dementia last seen in north Houston

article

A man with dementia who was reported missing was last seen on Saturday in north Houston.

Del Courtney Wilson, 68, was reportedly last seen leaving a motel in the 4900 block of Airline Drive in an unknown direction of travel.

He was wearing khaki pants, a blue hoodie, a black hat and green shoes.

He is 5’11" tall, 155 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact the Houston Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (832)394-1840.

