The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 12-year-old girl.

Authorities say A'Briana McNeal was last seen in the 6700 block of Brittmoore Road at 10:53 p.m. Monday.

A'Briana McNeal (Photo: Harris County Sheriff's Office)

She was wearing a gray hoodie, black leggings and red socks.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find missing 12-year-old A'Briana McNeal.

Anyone with information should call the sheriff’s office at (713)755-7427 or Crime Stoppers of Houston at (713)222-TIPS.