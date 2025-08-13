Missing Harris County girl, 16, last seen Tuesday
Authorities are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen Tuesday.
Missing Skye Meiler
What we know:
According to the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office, Skye Meiler was last seen wearing black stretch shorts and a light-colored top. She was carrying a small black purse or backpack.
She is 5’7" tall and approximately 160 pounds.
What we don't know:
It’s unclear where she was seen last.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Constable Mark Herman’s Office at (281)376-3472 or your local law enforcement agency.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office.