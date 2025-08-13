Missing Harris County girl, 16, last seen Tuesday

article

The Brief The constable's office is searching for missing 16-year-old Skye Meiler. She was last seen on Tuesday. Anyone with information can call (281)376-3472.



Authorities are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen Tuesday.

Missing Skye Meiler

What we know:

According to the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office, Skye Meiler was last seen wearing black stretch shorts and a light-colored top. She was carrying a small black purse or backpack.

She is 5’7" tall and approximately 160 pounds.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear where she was seen last.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Constable Mark Herman’s Office at (281)376-3472 or your local law enforcement agency.