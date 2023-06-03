Missing Brandon Caines: 15-year-old last seen in north Harris County

Harris County authorities are asking if anyone has information on a missing juvenile.

Brandon Caines, 15, was last seen on June 2 in the 12000 block of Jillian Crossing Drive in north Harris County near Greenspoint.

Caines is described as 6 feet tall, weighing 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know his whereabouts, you are asked to contact Harris County dispatch or law enforcement.