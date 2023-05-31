Authorities need your help finding a missing man from Montgomery County, who was last heard from on the first of May.

MORE MISSING PERSONS COVERAGE

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, James Gressett, 51, was last seen May 1 wearing a black t-shirt with a pocket, blue jeans, and red and black Converse Allstars with white soles.

James Gressett (Photo courtesy of Montgomery Co. Sheriff's Office)

Investigators said he has been diagnosed with mental health conditions and could possibly be in New Waverly or the Huntsville area.

Gressett has been described as having brown eyes, brown hair, and a fair complexion at 6'2" and weighing about 210 pounds.

CHECK OUT FOX 26's THE MISSING

If you have any idea where the 51-year-old could be, you're asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 936-760-5800.