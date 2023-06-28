AMBER Alert issued for 7-year-old girl abducted from Temple, TX

An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 7-year-old girl who was abducted in Temple, Texas.

Police say Kryslee Hernandez was last seen with 39-year-old Amanda Guerra around 11 a.m. on June 27 walking into a wooded area near the railroad tracks in the 3100 block of North 12th Street.

Both were wearing white t-shirts and shorts and carrying backpacks.

Investigators were contacted just before 4:30 p.m. after a resident got home and found a vehicle parked in their driveway that they didn't recognize, police said.

Their home surveillance footage shows Guerra and Hernandez walking into the woods at 11:23 a.m.

Temple police say they've conducted intense air and land search, utilized drones, a DPS helicopter, and a Texas Department of Criminal Justice K9 Unit, but so far, Guerra and Hernandez have not been found.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at bellcountycrimestoppers.com.