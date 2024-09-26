Missing Amarillyz Estevez: 23-year-old last seen in Katy on Aug. 26

A 23-year-old woman is at the center of a missing person case in Harris County, according to authorities.

Amarillyz Amy Estevez was last seen around 11 p.m. on Aug. 26 in the 19000 block of North Piper Grove Drive in Katy.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Amarillyz Amy Estevez

Harris County Sheriff's Office was reportedly last wearing a brown top and brown shorts. She has brown eyes with blonde and blown hair with tattoos on her arms and upper chest area. Estevez is described as five feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 145 pounds, officials say.