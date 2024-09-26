Missing Amarillyz Estevez: 23-year-old last seen in Katy on Aug. 26
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A 23-year-old woman is at the center of a missing person case in Harris County, according to authorities.
Amarillyz Amy Estevez was last seen around 11 p.m. on Aug. 26 in the 19000 block of North Piper Grove Drive in Katy.
Amarillyz Amy Estevez
Harris County Sheriff's Office was reportedly last wearing a brown top and brown shorts. She has brown eyes with blonde and blown hair with tattoos on her arms and upper chest area. Estevez is described as five feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 145 pounds, officials say.
Anyone with information on the 23-year-old's whereabouts is asked to call the HCSO Missing Person at 713-755-7427.