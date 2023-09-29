Starting Saturday, Sept. 30 until the end of the shift, the Red Line will have a modified service due to METRORail improvements.

A bus shuttle will run every 10 minutes between Downtown Transit Center and Fannin South Transit Center.

Shuttle map. Photo: Houston Metro

Metro officials say there is no charge for the bus shuttle service, but please allow extra travel time.

METRO personnel and signs will be available to assist you throughout the route.

If you have any questions or need trip planning information, you can call METRO's Customer Service Center at 713-635-4000 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

METRO also offers real-time information through service alerts.

Customers can also text or call METRO's Customer Service Center.

