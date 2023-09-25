Houston traffic: I-610 eastbound exit to Scott St. closed until further notice

The eastbound exit to Scott Street on I-610 in south Houston will be temporarily closed starting at 9:00 p.m. on Friday.

During this closure, motorists traveling eastbound on I-610 will follow a detour to access Scott Street.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Follow these steps to access Scott Street from I-610:

Continue eastbound on I-610 South Loop. Exit at Cullen. Make a U-turn at the signalized intersection to enter the I-610 westbound frontage road. Access the I-610 westbound main lane at the Scott St. exit.

This detour will be in place until further notice and is designed to ensure traffic safety and efficiency during the South Loop Cambridge project.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

For additional information or inquiries, please contact Bambi Hall at (713) 802-5072. You can also stay updated on project developments by following us on Twitter.