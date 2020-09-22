METRO to temporarily suspend operations due to severe weather

article

METRO will temporarily suspend transit services due to severe weather caused by Tropical Depression Beta.

The suspension will go into effect starting Tuesday, Sept. 22, at 8 p.m.

According to METRO, some rail services will make their final departures at 7 p.m. and METRO HOV/HOT lanes will not reopen Tuesday afternoon.

METRO took precaution after Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner's and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo's requests that residents stay off the roads while Beta moves through the region.

Service Notes:

All local bus trips that begin before 7 p.m. Tuesday will complete their routes.

METRORail Red Line northbound will make a final departure from Fannin South Station at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

METRORail Red Line southbound will make a final departure from Northline/ HCC Station at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

METRORail Purple Line westbound will make a final departure from Palm Center Station at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

METRORail Purple Line eastbound will make a final departure from Theater District Station at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

METRORail Green Line westbound will make a final departure from Magnolia Park Station at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

METRORail Green Line eastbound will make a final departure from Theater District Station at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

METRO's services will resume only when it is safe to do so, and this may be a gradual return based on weather conditions.

Those who are impacted by the suspension of service can contact METRO Customer Service at 713-635-4000 until 10 p.m. for assistance.