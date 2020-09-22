Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 12:36 PM CDT until TUE 4:45 PM CDT, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County, Galveston County, Harris County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:16 PM CDT, Brazoria County, Harris County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 4:00 PM CDT until FRI 3:00 AM CDT, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 12:31 PM CDT until TUE 4:30 PM CDT, Harris County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Brazoria County, Brazoria County, Galveston County, Galveston County, Galveston County, Harris County, Harris County, Harris County, Harris County, Harris County, Harris County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 2:36 PM CDT until WED 9:00 PM CDT, Matagorda County, Wharton County
Coastal Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Chambers County, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula
River Flood Warning
from TUE 11:00 AM CDT until WED 1:50 AM CDT, Harris County
Flash Flood Watch
until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Waller County, Wharton County
Tropical Weather Statement
until TUE 7:15 PM CDT, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Rip Tide Statement
from TUE 10:39 AM CDT until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula

How to check the river, creek and bayou levels in Harris County

By
Published 
News
FOX 26 Houston

HARRIS COUNTY - It's prime hurricane season which means floodwaters in Houston and surrounding areas will be widespread. 

You can't predict the weather but you can do your best to plan ahead and keep your family safe in hazardous conditions. 

Here are a few resources you can use to track water levels for rivers, lakes, and bayous:

Harris County Flood Warning System website

National Weather Service website

FOX 26 also has you covered, you can check the listings for high water locations if you need to travel. 

Tropical Depression Beta is bringing heavy rainfall to the area causing high flood waters in a number of locations.

Hwy 288 at Holly Hall flooding

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and several other public officials are urging citizens to be careful on the roads. "Your sedan is not a submarine," Hidalgo said in a press conference Tuesday. 