FOX 26 speaks with licensed therapist about growing mental health issue

Mental health is top of mind once again after the passing of a well-known Houstonian. His wife said he lost his fight with mental health.

According to mentalhealth.gov, a government run website, mental health problems are very common.

They say, In 2020, about:

-One in five American adults have experienced a mental health issue.

-One in six young Americans have experienced a major depressive episode

-And one in 20 lived with a serious mental health illness.

Suicide is a leading cause of death in the United States, according to the government site.

"Somebody is very often, is aware that something is going on, but they think it’s not any of their business," says Pierre Matta, a licensed therapist. "They’ve done a whole study on this, the people don’t want to get involved, there’s a lot of fear of saying something or speaking up. They’re so afraid that they’re going to be ostracized, unfriended. I definitely think calling attention to that is important."

In a study commissioned by the Mental Health Foundation, it shows men are less likely to seek help. Polling more than 2,500 people dealing with mental health problems, the study showed that 28% of men admitted they have not sought help, compared to 19% of women.

"I don’t think it’s stereotyping, but men do seek therapy less than women," says Matta. "Even my clients and I’m a male therapist, I would say are females across ethnicities and across socioeconomic status."

Matta says the demographic that tends to not seek therapy may come down to family origin and society norms.

"I'll be honest with you, I think a lot of it is cultural. For example, Mexican American, and my father would never have gone to see a therapist," says Matta. "It’s just not something that was done when he was growing up, and it’s unfortunate. Again it’s not necessarily cultural like ethnic, more like family of origin, there’s a lot of shame and interesting those are the families that have histories of mental health," says Matta.

For great local and national resources:

https://familyhouston.org

https://publichealth.harriscountytx.gov/Resources/Mental-Health-Matters

https://www.legacycommunityhealth.org