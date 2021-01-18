Suspects wanted in deadly shooting of 18-year-old Houston man one year ago

article

Authorities are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspects in the deadly shooting of an 18-year-old man one year ago in west Houston.

The shooting occurred in the 5600 block of Chimney Rock Road around 9 p.m. on January 15, 2020.

According to Crime Stoppers, video surveillance captured the suspects’ vehicle – a white or silver Cadillac – following the victim’s vehicle through the parking lot of the apartment complex.

Photo: Crime Stoppers of Houston

Two males reportedly exited the Cadillac and approached the victim. Crime Stoppers says the victim was then pushed into the breezeway where he was shot multiple times.

Houston police said the 18-year-old man died at the scene.

Photo: Crime Stoppers of Houston

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

