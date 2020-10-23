Expand / Collapse search

Memorial services announced for HPD Sgt. Harold Preston

By
Published 
News
FOX 26 Houston
article

HOUSTON - Memorial services have been set for Sgt. Harold Preston who was killed in a shooting earlier this week

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS
 
We’ve learned the service will be held on Thursday, Oct. 29 at Grace Church Houston at 10 a.m. 

The viewing will be two hours before the memorial service. 

FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APPS
 
Houston police said they are still working out all of the final details. 