Memorial services announced for HPD Sgt. Harold Preston

article

Memorial services have been set for Sgt. Harold Preston who was killed in a shooting earlier this week.

We’ve learned the service will be held on Thursday, Oct. 29 at Grace Church Houston at 10 a.m.

The viewing will be two hours before the memorial service.

Houston police said they are still working out all of the final details.