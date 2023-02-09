You know what they say: Everything is bigger in Texas, even our picnics! Memorial Park is unveiling their new land bridge and to celebrate you can grab some friends and have a picnic.

Memorial Park is hosting "The Biggest Picnic In Texas" as a part of the grand opening of their 100-acre Kinder Land Bridge and Cyvia and Melvyn Wolff Prairie at 6501 Memorial Drive at 11 a.m.

This free event is open to the public, and they'll even be handing out picnic baskets full of goodies provided by H-E-B, but you can also purchase additional food and drinks.

Land Bridge facing West-Courtesy of Nelson Byrd Woltz

There'll be live music, face painting, self-guided tours of the bridge, and more.

You can even have some fun exploring by collecting stamps in a personal passport booklet for a chance to earn special prizes as part of The Great Prairie Adventure.

Be sure to dress for the weather as the high for Saturday is 58 degrees.

According to Memorial Park, the Land Bridge and Prairie introduces a new 100-acre area for Houstonians to explore and enjoy, provides a safe crossing for park visitors, reconnects wildlife corridors, and helps manage stormwater.